Students visit the commons desk in the Findlay Commons on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

 Samantha Wilson

To receive any mail and or packages shipped to the university before or during the campus closure, Penn State students must update their forwarding addresses via LionPath, according to a Penn State Housing social media post.

Closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, students cannot receive mail that may have been shipped to on-campus postal reception desks.

“Students: review and update your forwarding address in LionPATH,” the post's caption said. “The Commons Desk Operations will be forwarding U.S. Mail sent to students’ on-campus housing address.”

