To receive any mail and or packages shipped to the university before or during the campus closure, Penn State students must update their forwarding addresses via LionPath, according to a Penn State Housing social media post.

Closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, students cannot receive mail that may have been shipped to on-campus postal reception desks.

“Students: review and update your forwarding address in LionPATH,” the post's caption said. “The Commons Desk Operations will be forwarding U.S. Mail sent to students’ on-campus housing address.”