Penn State has suspended the Pi Kappa Alpha Chapter at University Park in response to the fraternity holding a social event Saturday at which many people were present, according to a Penn State news release.

Pi Kappa Alpha executives who refused entrance to Penn State monitors were subsequently suspended.

The university has started student conduct proceedings for the executives of the chapter.

All members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity are now required to be tested for the coronavirus. Penn State encourages those who were in attendance to get tested as well.

The gathering was a violation of protocol Penn State said it expects fraternities and sororities to follow.

Damon Sims, Penn State’s vice president of student affairs, said he does not want to suspend student organizations but he will not let these organizations single-handedly cause everyone on campus to get sent home for the semester.

Penn State has also decided to set up a “pop-up testing station” at East Halls in reference to the social gathering that took place there a few nights ago.