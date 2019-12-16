The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for State College and surrounding areas on Sunday night.

The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Mixed precipitation is expected to bring one to three inches of snow accumulation and around 0.2 inches of ice accumulation.

The peak of the storm is expected to span from 10 p.m. tonight until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Penn State announced on Twitter that despite the forecast, it expects “business as usual” for activities on campus.

Students will be notified via PSUAlert of any delays. In the event of a delay, students should check their school email for information regarding the rescheduling of finals.

Untreated roads may get slippery, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind drivers to adjust speeds according to travel conditions.

Anyone seeking information on the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions can call 511 or visit www.511pa.com.