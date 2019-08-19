For students, faculty and staff who don’t look forward to sorting, washing and folding laundry every week, there may be a solution.

Penn State has partnered with Tide University Laundry, Tide’s new laundry service for college students, according to a Penn State News release.

Coming to University Park Monday, August 26, the program currently has more than 20 universities enrolled. Its website states, “DIY laundry is a nuisance chore that is also a major consumer of water...it requires too much of your time.”

Those registered for the service will bring their dirty laundry in company bags to “attended service trucks” parked outside residence halls and leave the rest to employees, according to Tide University Laundry’s website. The service utilizes a 10-step cleaning process for each batch of clothes.

Laundry trucks will stop at the following residence halls: Pennypacker, McKean, Stone, Snyder, Hastings, Brumbaugh, Pinchot, Curtin, Bigler, Geary, Packer, Sproul, Stuart, Tener, Nittany Hall, Nittany Apartments, Beam, Holmes, Leete, Runkle, Hamilton, Irvin, Jordan, McKee, Thompson, Watts, Beaver, Hartranft, Hiester, Mifflin, Porter, Ritner, Shulze, Shunk, Wolf, Brill, Curry, Harris, Miller, Nelson, Panofsky, Young, Atherton, Chace, Cooper, Cross, Ewing, Haller, Hibbs, Hoyt, Lyons, McElwain, Simmons, Stephens, Bernreuter, Cunningham, Donkin, Dunham, Farrell, Ferguson, Garban, Grubb, Haffner, Holderman, Ikenberry, Lovejoy, Osborn, Palladino, Patterson, Ray and Robinson

The average college student spends two hours weekly doing laundry, according to Tide University Laundry.

The program offers three plans dependent upon the weekly weight, in pounds, of clothes a customer has, ranging from $349 to $449 per semester. Priced at $749 an academic year, the median 20 pound plan is the most popular, according to the program’s website. For those who only want to have their clothes dry cleaned, Tide University Laundry offers a “Campus Cleaners Only Plan.”

To further simplify the laundry process, customers may download a free app, “My Laundry,” to track the progress of their clothes’ care, see where laundry trucks are located and be notified when they’re ready to be picked up. If a student lives near a building with a laundry “Drop Spot,” a set of lockers in which dirty clothes are stored until pickup, he or she may use the app to request a “Pick Up” and avoid a trip to a laundry truck. If dropped off by 11 a.m., clothes are returned to students in two service days.

Drops Spots at Penn State will be located at the following areas: Findlay Commons, Pollock Commons, Redifer Commons, Waring Commons and Warnock Commons. More specific location details can be found on Tide University Laundry’s website.

Also included in the app is a school-specific list of three clubs and organizations with which students may get involved, fostering the idea that time spent doing laundry is time to be better spent getting involved with one’s community. Tide University Laundry employees will be of service to customers daily, excluding Sundays.