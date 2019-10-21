At the State College Borough Council’s Oct. 21 meeting, the replacement of Mayor Don Hahn will be top of the agenda.

His replacement is being discussed as he is running unopposed and with dual party nominations to be elected as magisterial district judge.

Council President Evan Myers brought the conversation of succession to the floor in a memo during the last council meeting. The memo proposes the council review potential candidates that have submitted letters of interest to the body by Nov 6.

The official review process would begin on Nov 8.

The memo suggests potential candidates attend a public meeting to meet the council members.

The memo also suggests that only current members be allowed to vote in November, however, council members-elect from this coming November election will still be involved in the replacement process.

Mayor Don Hahn plans to resign effective Dec.16, giving the council a 40 day time window to fill the open position. However, the memo sets a tentative deadline that Hahn’s successor be declared by that date to ensure there's no vacancy.

All decisions regarding Myer’s memo will be proposed and debated at the meeting tonight.