Penn State Football will play Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28, and fans planning to watch the game in-person have numerous options to do so.

Penn State released its official travel packages available to ease the travel and hotel process for fans.

The “3-Night Air/Land” package starts at $2,435 per person and includes a three-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29; roundtrip airfare from Harrisburg to Dallas; an official pre-game tailgate; deluxe motorcoach transportation to and from the stadium on game day; a Penn State welcome event; a Penn State pep rally; a commemorative Cotton Bowl souvenir; and access to the Bowl tour information and hospitality suite and professional Anthony Travel staff.

The “3-Night Land Only” package starts at $1,145 per person and includes everything but airfare.

The “3-Night Air/Land” package with a stay at the Omni Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas starts at $2,355 per person and includes the same services as the first listed.

The “3-Night Land Only” includes the same services as the first Omni Fort Worth package except airfare, and starts at $1,055 per person.

Parking at the hotels and a ticket to the game are not included in any of the packages.

Penn State Athletics, the Nittany Lion Club and the Penn State Alumni Association joined together to offer the packages.