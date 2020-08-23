The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 619 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 129,048 positive cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has had 1,423,972 negative cases, 7,578 virus-related deaths and an 80 percent recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had 369 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in four cases from Friday, Aug. 21. There have also been 11,500 negative cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

All statistics are based on the department's data as of midnight Sunday, Aug. 23.