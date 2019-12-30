Just seven days after the 2010 New Year's bells rang, the first mass shooting of the decade occurred. Three people were killed and five were injured by an ABB power employee in St. Louis.

The ABB plant shooting was the benchmark of a trend that would continue in January, February and August of 2010. Now, the increasing trend of mass shootings in the United States spans across the entire decade.

I grew up in the height of the mass shooting hysteria that has taken over the United States. Born on April 20, 2000, I was planted right between the Columbine shooting that occurred the previous year on the same date, and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The first mass shooting I can recall from my childhood was on Dec. 14, 2012 when 20 children and six staff members were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

I was 12 years old at the time of Sandy Hook, still attending elementary school myself, and can remember feeling scared, guilty and upset — confirmed by the integration of active shooter drills that continued until my high school graduation.

As an infant, I cannot look back to see how the general public reacted to these events — but as an adult I can look back to see how the state of the world has changed since these tragedies occurred and how they continue to happen today.

The United States implemented a few essential changes after Sept. 11, 2001 including a complete restructure to homeland security, air flight safety, drive to stop terrorism and a resulting sense of unity in the country.

But, when looking back on the United States after Columbine, I see minimal changes in relation to gun control. What society was given, though, is a direct blueprint of what a large majority of mass shootings would look like for decades to come, and not enough security changes to prevent mass shooters from using it.

I see the continuation of these mass shootings happening through similar patterns and repetition of malicious behavior, a constant threat to the population. In the last decade, the United States has seen schools, movie theaters, parks, concerts and more all become threatening zones because of a similar demographic of mass murderer.

The changes of locations of mass shootings continued, making no location feel safe for the general public. This was confirmed to the country just halfway through the decade in 2016, when a gunman killed 49 people and wounded over 50 others at the Pulse nightclub shooting, becoming the largest mass shooting in U.S history.

While the Pulse nightclub brought a sense of urgency to never allow this sort of mass killing to happen again, the sense of urgency without any extreme measures wasn’t enough. In 2017, 58 were killed and over 422 injured at the Las Vegas Nevada shooting, and soon after the Sutherland Springs shooting left 20 injured and 27 dead.

Through all the mass shootings, there was a temporary uprising and sadness reflected through “thoughts and prayers,” the lack of change bringing the 2018 debates in Parkland, Florida. With 17 high school students dead and 17 others injured, an activism uprising began — but did it go away?

The sense of activism has depleted, even through 2019’s largest shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas killing 22 and injuring 24, and Virginia Beach killing 13 and injuring 19. CBS News reported that there were more mass shootings in 2019 than days in the year, with 369 mass shootings by Nov. 17.

The March for Our Lives movement after the Parkland shooting brought a necessary cry for help into the conversation of gun control, but that is all it is — a conversation. The only way to make this conversation a reality is to emphasize its importance in upcoming elections, and hope that politicians create real legislative change.

Some argue the reason there is an increase of mass shooting, especially since the 1900’s is because of technology. Those who are pro-gun debate there will always be people with malus intentions — but the advancement of gun technology and creation of automatic rifles exactly proves the case as to why gun control is needed.

Killers did not have easy access to semi-automatic weapons in the 1900s and mass shootings were not normalized, so change was not needed.

Now, mass shootings have been completely normalized for those with the intention to kill, who can walk into a local dealership and buy a semi-automatic weapon relatively easily.

The Los Angeles Times analyzed all the mass shootings that have occurred in the United States, and they found that 33 percent of all mass shootings have occurred within the past 10 years, and more than half of all mass shootings have occurred since 2000.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 16 of the 20 most deadly mass shootings in modern history occurred in the last 20 years. Countries like Australia and New Zealand took action right after their first mass shooting occurred. This was seen just this year, when the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on "military-style" semi-automatic rifles six days after the Christchurch mosque attack.

The foundation of the United States is established around the First Amendment rights and promised freedoms. To those who argue that their Second Amendment rights will be stripped if gun control is applied, I question how can citizens utilize their rights when there is a fear you will be gunned down in a public setting?

Amendments were changes our governments saw were necessary for the good of society — and it is fair for them to be amended now, too.

The gun control measures that have already been taken are slim. A Bump Stock Ban failed to pass the Supreme Court in March. Semi-automatic weapon bans of AR-15’s and large-capacity magazines were rejected by the Supreme Court in 2016. Currently, the Red Flag Laws, which allow courts to issue orders to confiscate guns of individuals who are at a risk to themselves or others, is enacted in only 14 states.

Finding the correct solution to gun control is a controversial issue, but the issue of students getting shot before they even graduate high school, or elementary school is not — it should be fairly easy to come to the consensus that this needs to end.