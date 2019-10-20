Barstool president Dave Portnoy donated $20,000 to THON on Saturday during the Barstool College Football Show.

The show was held before the White Out game at the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, which is not recognized by the university. Portnoy made a visit to campus for the show.

The donation was specifically given to the Epsilon Sigma Alpha service organization.

Portnoy previously said he would donate the money to THON if Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin agreed to debate him about gender roles in the sports industry.

Several weeks ago, when Hardin told NBC News in an interview that Barstool promotes a culture of sexism and hypermasculinity, Portnoy challenged Hardin to a debate during a Fox News interview, and continued to push for a debate on his social media. He then indicated he would give $20,000 to THON if Hardin accepted.

While Hardin never responded to Portnoy, he decided to donate the money anyway.

During his visit to campus, Portnoy wore a shirt that said, "I promise not to bash Dean Hardin even though she lied about us first and stinks at her job and should be fired."

Hardin has stood by her comments said on NBC.