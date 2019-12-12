Penn State fraternity members will not be charged in the State College death of 17-year-old John “Jack” Schoenig, according to a press release from the Centre County district attorney.

On Oct. 19, Schoenig went into cardiac arrest and died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide while at a house occupied by Chi Phi fraternity members.

During their investigations into the the teenager's death, State College Police and the Centre County coroner found the Erie teenager died after inhaling nitrous gas through "whip-its," a cartridge of nitrous oxide used to charge whipping cream dispensers.

According to the release, Schoenig began to hyperventilate, stopped breathing and became unresponsive after inhaling the nitrous oxide.

While the sale and use of nitrous oxide for the purpose of inhaling is classified as a third degree misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, Chi Phi members called for help for Schoenig and stayed with him until police arrived, giving them immunity under Pennsylvania's “Drug Overdose Response Immunity” statute.

The coroner ruled Schoenig's death as accidental in November.

Penn State initially placed an interim suspension on Chi Phi. However, it was lifted a month after Schoenig's death.

Nitrous oxide is used to dispense whipped cream, and "whip-its" are used to get high. While nitrous oxide is not typically associated with death or serious injury, death and injury can occur when it is inhaled repeatedly or in high doses.

“The risk to our young people is that the public is generally not aware of the life threatening effects that inhaling nitrous oxide can cause," District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said in the release.