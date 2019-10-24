As students schedule their spring classes and look to the next semester, many freshmen feel they are starting off on the wrong foot — as most will be the last to schedule their classes.

Many freshmen find themselves scraping the bottom of the barrel for classes, which can range from the inconvenience of not getting a certain professor to a real problem for students who can’t meet the required credits for their major.

Many students have encountered this problem, particularly students studying within programs like nursing, as they are required to complete course sequentially in order to continue progressing through the program.

“I don’t think it’s fair at all to make the system first come first serve,” Margherita Ciarrocca (freshman-nursing) said. “It makes people with majors like nursing have a harder time working things into their already difficult schedule.”

However, certain students are sympathetic to the logistical difficulties that the university likely faces when it comes to scheduling for 40,000 students. Julia Cusatis said she understands the scheduling issues are an unavoidable part of going to a large university.

“I think it makes sense that classes at Penn State are kind of on a first come first serve basis because it’s such a big school,” Cusatis (freshman- computer science) said. “While it can be difficult to not be able to get into the class that you want, there are plenty of other classes and opportunities that you can explore for the semester.”

Sarah Blady added that while she doesn’t think the system is fair, she doesn’t see another way for the university to successfully let students complete the process.

“It’s impossible to have thousands of freshmen who all have to take the same classes all take them at the same time, and it doesn’t really matter if you get to take those classes anyway,” Blady (freshman- nursing) said.

Other students expressed disdain at the scheduling system during New Student Orientation (NSO).

Students are able to choose their own date for NSO, but they are required to travel to the University Park campus and complete an introductory program if they want to be able to enroll for the fall term.

Since students are required to attend NSO before they schedule their classes, incoming freshmen who choose a later NSO date may find that some of the classes they were hoping to take during the semester are already full.

“I think it’s unfair that students who have to go to NSO later can’t get into certain classes because some students literally can’t go any earlier,” David Nguyen said. “Personally I had things planned far in advance that I couldn’t miss, and my schedule got messed up because I couldn’t get into certain classes that I needed to take.”

Nguyen (freshman-political science) also had some thoughts on how the university could remedy this discrepancy, saying the university should save spots in classes for students who can’t make it to an earlier NSO date or allow freshmen to schedule online like everyone else.