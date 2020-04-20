The State College Police Department is warning the public about the circulation of fraudulent letters threatening the suspension of Social Security benefits due to coronavirus-related office closures, according to a release from the department.

Social Security beneficiaries have received letters through the U.S. mail saying their payments will be discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter.

Beneficiaries are at risk of being misled by scammers into providing personal information or payments to maintain benefits during office closures.

Local Social Security Administration offices are closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, but employees are continuing to work.

The Social Security Administration will not suspend or discontinue benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments because of the closings, according to the release.

Any communication regarding stopped payments is a scam, according to the department, and if anyone receives anything suspicious they are encouraged to call the State College Police at 814-234-7150.