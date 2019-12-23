Editor's Note: As the 2010s come to a close, The Daily Collegian looks back on at the defining moments in Penn State's decade in news, sports, arts and more with its Decade In Review edition, available in both print and online.

The 2010s saw the increase in technology as the smartphone further immersed itself into society, hooking users with perhaps its most addicting feature: social media.

Since 2010, new apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, Vine and TikTok have redefined the lives of individuals, at just a fingertip away.

“The interaction between people and these [social media] platforms is so complex, we do not know or have the methods yet to adequately assess how ‘society’ has been affected and changed,” Jo Dumas , associate teaching professor of media studies, said via email.

“There are many societies on our planet with varied access to social media platforms and varied cultural responses.”

In 2010 , the world saw the launch of Pinterest, Instagram, Path, Quora and Ask.fm. In 2011 came Snapchat, Google+, Keek and Twitch.

Now-unavailable apps Vine and Google Hangout followed in 2013, along with the relaunch of Myspace, which had hoped to become popular again.

In 2014, teenagers made lip sync videos with Musical.ly (rebranded as TikTok in 2017), and in 2015, the world was introduced to Periscope, a live video streaming app; Beme, a video-recording app; Discord, a video game-focused chat app; and Meerkat, a live video-streaming app which was shut down in 2016.

According to World Atlas , China leads the world with the highest number of cellphone users, with 1.3 million people owning a cellphone. Second is India with 1.17 billion users, and the United States lands third with 326 million cellphone users — this is 77 percent of Americans, according to World Atlas.

Despite the complexities of studying the ever-evolving social media platforms, Dumas said researching the effects of media on human relationships and behavior is very important.

Dumas said social media has created an “ease and immediacy to digital messaging,” which is convenient but can be unhealthy in terms of the potential for hateful messages.

According to DoSomething.org , young social media users who experience cyberbullying are more likely to engage in self-harm and suicidal behaviors than those who do not use the platforms.

The organization also reported on a study that found 42 percent of those surveyed experienced harassment on Instagram, making it the most commonly used platform for cyberbullying.

Alexis Capel said she’s experienced cyberbullying on Instagram when a user negatively commented on her appearance a few years ago.

“Somebody commented that I looked fat,” Capel (junior-anthropology) said, “and then it was just a whole streamline of either people defending me or people agreeing [with the user], and I was super upset.”

The incident led Capel to delete Instagram for a period of time.

Another concern that has been raised is people’s reliance on social media.

“Many communications researchers share concern about possible harms from substitution of electronic instrument relationships for more direct human communications relationships,” Dumas said.

According to a study done by Rescue Time, a company that aims to help cellphone users optimize their time, people generally spend an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes on their phone a day. Though that may be the average, the top 20 percent of users spend upwards of 4.5 hours on their phones a day.

So what can be the result of logging in for too long?

According to the National Center for Health Research , a professor at San Diego State University found that teenagers who spend at least five hours a day online were 71 percent more likely to show risk factors for suicide, compared to teenagers who only went online for one hour a day, suggesting that there is a correlation between social media use and suicide.

The National Center for Health Research also reported on a study that found those who visited social media platforms at least 58 times a week were three times more likely to feel “socially isolated” than those who used it less than nine times a week.

Compared to the start of the decade, Capel said she uses social media much more frequently than when she was younger.

“I'm a little addicted to it,” she said. “I don't want to be, but I am.”

When Capel created her Instagram account in 2014, not only did the use the platform much less, but she said the motivation for people’s posts were much different than they are today.

Instead of posting selfies or pictures of friends, Capel said people used to post anything they thought was interesting.

“Younger kids seem to be really into the whole, 'Look at me, look at me' type stuff... I only post now like big events,” she said.

Capel said this shift in attitude that she’s noticed, primarily on Instagram, could make social media users vulnerable to self esteem troubles.

“[People on Instagram] always trying to be better than somebody else or look better than somebody else or feel bad when they don't look like a certain person,” she said.

Capel said she was often reluctant to join social media apps right as they came out, giving examples with both Snapchat and more recently, TikTok.

She first made a Snapchat account in 2015, four years after the app was released, and just recently made a TikTok account last month.

“I just didn't feel the need to have [Snapchat] at the time [it was launched], and then I just decided to download it, just like I did with TikTok recently, too,” she said. “My friends were like, 'You need to download it. We gotta send you stuff.'”

Despite her reluctance at first, Capel said she enjoys using Tiktok, and that it’s less “annoying” than Musical.ly.

But before Tiktok, Capel said she was an avid user of Vine, and had hoped for a “Vine 2” when it was shut down in 2017. But she doesn’t think that’s necessary anymore as she said Tiktok fills that space.

Overall, Capel said she’s certainly noticed trends over the years with social media, such as its ability to build connections between users with things such as quoting Vines.

However, she said, over time it’s become less of a positive thing.

“It started out as just for fun, and then it kind of turned into just one big competition,” Capel said.

Student Jennifer Foley said she uses social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook “all the time.”

Though she said she loves using social media, Foley (sophomore-cyber security) acknowledged there are sometimes changes people should make regarding their use of social media.

“If it's negatively impacting [people’s] relationships, like say, if they're just on their phones without interacting with people that care about them, and it's just a message instead of conversation, then they should change it,” Foley said. “But if it's just for a little communication and expressing themselves, then I don't see an issue.”

In an attempt to help its users mental health, Instagram began trials of hiding likes on photos. The poster can still see the likes, but others cannot.

According to NPR , Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the changes aren’t impacting everyone all at once, and were implemented in hopes of “depressurizing” the platform for younger users.

Foley herself said she enjoys seeing how many likes her photos get, but also understands it can become obsessive.

“Sometimes, I know me and my friends will post the same picture and then see who ended up with the most likes at the end,” she said. “It could be a big change because people will not be able to see anything and won't be able to judge you based off of likes.”

Benjamin O’Donnell said he doesn’t use social media often because he doesn’t want to be “drawn into it too much.”

“Especially now that I'm in college, I try and actually go and meet people more than I follow them or look at their stories,” O’Donnell (freshman-material science) said.

Though he values these real life connections, O’Donnell said that he often feels left out.

“l’ll hear most people talking about their Instagram or if they're on Twitter… I won't know what they're talking about half the time, which isn't always the best, but I still get by,” he said.

Being able to understand social media and how it affects individuals and societies is important, Dumas said. To help with this, the professor emphasized the need for media literacy.

“There is an imminent need for media literacy for all social media users,” Dumas said. “Media literacy can build healthy understanding of one’s own social media use, impact on relationships and knowledge skills to help distinguish truth from deception.”

Now social media has now evolved into creating and promoting personal brands and businesses to reach more of an audience. In a Forbes article , even the most basic aspects of Instagram such as hashtags can help attract a specific audience to help build a business.

Amanda Drewes has more than 6,000 followers on Instagram, and recalls her first encounters with one of her favorite social media apps in her middle school years. Since then, she has seen the growth of the app from a technical side, and the user side.

“I like Instagram a lot because there are a lot of business opportunities which is awesome,” Drewes (junior—musical theatre), who is also pursuing a business certificate from the Smeal College of Business, said. “I also think that for some people it is an artistic expression site that they can use for that means. I think it is a good way to brand yourself and put yourself out there as long as you are smart with it.”

Since Instagram first launched in 2010, accounts have evolved in quality and has helped people to develop a personal brand and aesthetic. With having a good following, comes the interest of small companies that can turn into jobs by simply advertising the brand.

Drewes said she felt Instagram was more casual and relaxed, yet within the past couple years, it has grown in versatility to not only showcase artistic ability but to help run peoples’ businesses.

“[Instagram] has become a career for some people,” she said. “You see these people on the Bachelor for example all these years ago, they really did not have that much of a following. Then you see all the people now on the Bachelor and they have one to two million followers on Instagram, they are partnering with brands like FabFitFun boxes or creating their own clothing line.”

Yet Drewes said it is good to have a balance of high quality side of Instagram, and the side that is more relaxed. With more generations being born into a digitized world, the importance of being authentic on the internet is still a priority.

“I think that it’s important to include the real side of things,” Drewes said, “just so that those who look up to you — especially if you have a big following — are able to reassure themselves that it is okay to maybe not have a good day, to feel bloated one day or the things that come with day to day life.”

