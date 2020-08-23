Crimes and Court
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

A Penn State student reported they were sexually assaulted in East Halls early Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a university-issued Timely Warning. 

The student was allegedly assaulted at 3 a.m. by a known male in the East Halls complex and reported the alleged assault to Penn State police at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

