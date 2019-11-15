Penn State EcoReps and the Sustainability Institute recognized America Recycles Day on Nov. 15 — a one-day nationwide movement aiming to “educate, motivate and make recycling bigger & better.”

Tables were set up in the HUB-Robeson Center, Pattee library, Kern building, Business building, East commons and Pollock commons from noon to 2 p.m. for students to engage with and talk with student volunteers.

Free hot chocolate was served in compostable cups along with free cookies for students and faculty. Large banners were available to sign to make a pledge to recycle.

EcoReps volunteers also offered students to write on whiteboards completing the phrase, “I Recycle…” with their reasoning for pledging, then taking their picture with their reason.

This was the first year the university has officially recognized America Recycles Day.

Eco Reps — a student volunteer joint program between the Sustainability Institute and Housing — consists of roughly 60 student educators and multiple advisors and coordinators that aim to educate about sustainability and environmental awareness.

Amanda Liebhardt, an assistant program coordinator for EcoReps, said the hope for the event and the recognition of America Recycles Day was to educate students.

“[It’s] a celebration of what the community of Penn State students and staff do for the environment through recycling and sustainability in general,” Liebhardt (junior – biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

“It is also an opportunity for our sustainable leaders, both staff and students, to educate our community about the importance of recycling.” she said.

Elie Wagner, a member of the dining committee for EcoReps, was volunteering at the HUB, and said the purpose of EcoReps putting on events like this is to educate on recycling and the importance of it.

“We’re making it known that people should all be doing it,” Wagner (sophomore – global and international studies) said.

Grace Joseph, another member of the dining committee for EcoReps, said she also likes the education aspect of the organization, and to her, it is important to make sure first-year students know all about sustainability when they get to Penn State.

“Living sustainability is very important to me, and I know that it’s hard to figure out where to start,” Joseph (sophomore – nutrition) said. “EcoReps are basically peer educators in sustainability. We focus our efforts on getting first-year students to develop sustainable behaviors when they get to campus.”

Wagner said her favorite thing about being in EcoReps is the element of student education, and said it’s fulfilling to see students talk about something that really matters to her.

“I like educating other people on the environment. I think that being educated on something like this allows you to be educated on more,” Wagner said. “Recycling is kind of the lowest tier, and then you become more educated on the environment and other bigger things,”

Those interested can take the pledge to recycle this America Recycles Day at https://americarecyclesday.org/pledge/.