An anonymous benefactor has pledged to donate $1 million to create a career services endowment for student veterans at Penn State, according to a release.

With the donation, Penn State may "create and sustain a career counselor position dedicated to helping student veterans transition into post-college careers or graduate education," the release said.

Marcus Whitehurst, Penn State vice provost for educational equity, said in the release that student veterans "have different needs as students than most of their peers at the university."

"The career counselor position that this recent gift makes possible will greatly enhance our ability to meet those needs as our student veterans prepare for what comes next after Penn State," Whitehurst said.

The release said the career counselor will establish relations with "military-friendly corporate partners," connect with veteran alumni, coordinate veteran career fairs and assist student veterans with resumes, the release said.

Eugene McFeely, Penn State senior director for veterans affairs and services, said in the release the he believes the new counselor position will have a "huge impact."

“This position is crucial in allowing us to prepare student veterans for the next phase of their lives, and I am very excited that this donor has chosen to invest so generously in their futures,” McFeely said.

