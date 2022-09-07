As Week 2 of the fall semester comes to an end, students walk through the HUB-Robeson Center looking for lunch or a place to study, already wanting a break from the stress and pressure of college academics.

In lieu of spring break during 2021, Penn State scheduled three wellness days, one for each full month in the semester, where no instructional classes were held for undergraduate and graduate students.

Special programs and events focusing on wellness were offered on those days. February featured financial and occupational dimensions of wellness, March featured intellectual and spiritual wellness, and April featured physical and environmental wellness.

Penn State’s Health Promotion and Wellness department continues to hold yoga and meditation classes, well-being Wednesdays and outdoor nature programs throughout the year.

Alexa Hanson said she has classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and she would want wellness days.

“It’d be nice to have a day off to catch up,” Hanson (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Many echoed Hanson’s sentiments. Sybil Owusu-Bempah said she thinks wellness days would be good “for our mental health, especially.”

Many students were careful to point out they didn’t want the wellness days to replace their week-long break.

“If we still had spring break, then yeah it’d be good,” Stephen Leshko said. “Everyone else, just like me, needs more free time to collect their thoughts mentally and also just get work done.”

Hayden Yoder said he thought the wellness days were a good idea; however, this time around, he said he’d prefer a “longer weekend” instead of a “day off randomly in the middle of the week.”

Leshko (sophomore-computer science) said he wasn’t sure what day of the week would be best for days off.

If the days are attached to weekends, students might not rest mentally but instead “go party” and “have fun,” he said.

On the other hand, Leshko said a “quick break right in the middle” of the week would probably complicate scheduling, and the chance of having assignments due on those days would increase.

Others wanted three days off every semester in the middle of the week when it’s the busiest because otherwise students “don’t get a break,” according to Hanson.

Amelia Volpe said she’d prefer days off in the middle of the week.

“Once it hits a Friday that they give you off,” Volpe (sophomore-chemistry) said, “it’s just like drinking all day.”

Some said they wanted up to five days off each semester compared to the previous three. Five wellness days “would be amazing,” Owusu-Bempah (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Isabelle Ems said she would also like to have five days since she said she “only had a few days to really get settled before classes started.”

For Volpe, with a “ridiculous amount of work,” one or two days off each month would be preferable.

Owusu-Bempah said the wellness days provided time for her to “destress, plan [her] month and [her] week.”

Hanson said she would like a real break with no assignments due that day because otherwise that “defeats the purpose,” and the “take-care-of-yourself” rhetoric rings hollow.

“I view the wellness day as an opportunity to rest,” Owusu-Bempah said.

She said wellness days allowed her to “not think about anyone [or] think about [her] responsibilities.”

“I have 9 a.m. [classes] every day,” Ems (freshman-political science) said.

Ems said she would spend her wellness days “sleeping in” and participating in wellness programs offered.

Leshko said he practices wellness on his own, but for those who do not, he “imagines they’d get some benefit out of [attending the wellness programs].”

However, Volpe said she wouldn’t attend the wellness programs because it means she has “to wake up to go do something.” For Volpe, the wellness day is “just an extra day to work” and to sleep in.

Yoder (senior-physics, astronomy and astrophysics) said he wishes there had been better advertising of the programs offered on those wellness days.

“I didn’t even know they had classes like that going on,” Yoder said.

Volpe said she wishes the university could “turn off Canvas” for the wellness days. She said she suggests that professors encourage simple assignments, if any, like “[taking] a picture of a cool plant [someone] sees.”

“I think it’d be cool if there was some sort of initiative to make people not want to do work on those days,” Volpe said.

Wellness days are “an idea that comes from a good place,” Yoder said.

“Everyone needs wellness.”

