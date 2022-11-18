This evening the Penn State chapter of the American Association of University Professors, addressed a letter to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi responding to the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

The letter talks about the organization's concerns for people of color on campus in light of the recent Uncensored America event, which hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein.

On Oct. 24 Penn State canceled the event due to threats of "escalating violence," according to a release. The university "determined that is was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety."

The letter focused on how the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice was "within days" of Penn State "supporting the student-fee funded hate group event on campus."

The AAUP also questioned the “militarized police response” to the protests that occurred outside of the Uncensored America event and the “physical and psychological effect” this could have on the faculty, students and staff.

The AAUP said it "hopes" Bendapudi will "reconsider" the cancellation Center for Racial Justice and "greenlight" the project.

