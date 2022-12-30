Amber Concepcion will serve as the next Centre County Commissioner following Michael Pipe's resignation, according to a release.

Pipe served as commissioner for 11 years and will begin a new role with Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro's administration, the release said.

During Pipe's tenure, the entire board was re-elected in 2019, no property tax increases were passed in the past 12 years and Centre County experienced a 50% reduction in incarceration at the Centre County Correctional Facility, according to the release.

Additional criminal justice initiatives were accomplished during Pipe's term, such as funding for the Drug Treatment Court and Behavioral Health Treatment Court, the release said.

Concepcion currently serves as the president of the State College Area School District Board, being on the board for 11 years and president for nine years.

She "brings years of public service experience from the Centre Region," the release said. The school district has achieved "strong financial stability" during her time on the board.

Pipe's resignation will take effect on Jan. 14, 2023.

