Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse.

Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.

President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion to the position.

Prior to her appointment, Concepcion acted as a member of the State College Area School District Board of Directors for 11 years, with nine of those as president.

According to a release, during Concepcion’s time as SCASD Board President, she helped the district attain “strong financial stability.” The release also highlighted her supervision of several district projects, including the planning and building of State College Area High School and three elementary schools.

Concepcion said her first priority as a commissioner is to build a “strong understanding” of all the services the county has to offer. She said she’s looking forward to “ensuring the stability of the budget of the county… [and] building connections with municipalities.”

She said she also plans to determine the allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides coronavirus relief funding to state and local governments.

She said the Board of Commissioners has done well in previous years with local business development.

“I’m interested in anything I can do at the county level,” she said, hoping to continue that progress.

Concepcion said she’s excited to bring her many years of public service experience to her new position.

She joins current Commissioners Mark Higgins and Steve Dershem. According to Higgins, Concepcion is the county’s first female commissioner in 19 years.

“It’s about time,” Ruest said. “I’m honored to have been the one to have appointed her.”

