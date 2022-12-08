Penn State Government and Community Relations is urging students and community members to sign a petition that demands “fairer funding” for Penn State students and a 47.6% increase to the 2023-24 general support funding, according to the petition’s website.

According to the website, while Pennsylvania ranks 47th in the nation in higher-education funding per capita, Penn State receives the least state funding on a per-student basis and between $2,6000-$3,400 less than other public universities in Pennsylvania.

Advocate Penn State, an advocacy network that includes students, faculty, families and staff, started the petition to raise awareness of the funding disparity, according to Jimi Werner, advocacy and communications specialist for the Office of Government and Community Relations.

“Advocate Penn State provides the resources and tools to empower Penn Staters to use their collected voice to show elected officials how valuable Penn State is to the commonwealth’s students, communities, and economy,” Werner said. “This petition is one of those tools.”

