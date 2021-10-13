With the upcoming elections this November, being registered to vote is a necessity for any student interested in participating. The last day to register to vote or update voter registration is Oct. 18.

There are four different ways to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Online

Access Pennsylvania's accessible online form here.

The county election office will review the application. Once the registration is processed, the applicant will receive a voter registration card in the mail.

By mail

Download and print out the Pennsylvania voter registration application, which is available here. Fill out and sign the application.

Address, stamp and mail the envelope to the county voter registration office.

The county elections office will review the application. If approved, the applicant will receive a voter registration card in the mail.

In-person

Locate your local elections office here.

Go to the elections office, fill out the application at the office and give the completed form to the clerk.

Once the application is approved, the applicant will receive a voter registration card in the mail.

Other locations where people can register to vote are Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) photo or driver's license centers.

Additional locations can be found here.

Forms for voter registration drives

Voter application forms will be distributed from the Secretary of the Commonwealth to anyone who asks for them. This includes candidates, political parties or organizations as well as other state, federal and municipal offices.

Voter registration forms can be requested by emailing ST-VOTERREG@pa.gov or by calling 1-877-868-3772.

More information on voter registration can be found here.

