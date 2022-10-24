With one day left to register to vote before the midterm election, some students now face the challenges that come with voting for the first time. Here’s a few things voters need to know before the deadline.

Deadlines

Deadline to register to vote — Oct. 24

Deadline to request a mail-in/absentee ballot — Nov. 1

Election day — Nov. 8. Mail-in ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m.

According to Tim Balliett, director of the center for character, conscience and public purpose within Penn State Student Affairs, voter registration forms must be received in the county elections office on Monday. If they are sent on Monday and received at a later date, the form will not be counted.

Requirements to register

To register, students must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 30 days. They must have either a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the last four digits of their social security number or a PennDOT ID card.

Where and how to register

Balliett said he recommends looking to the PSU Votes website as a “one stop shop” for voter registration. The website has instructions and video tutorials on how to register to vote in Pennsylvania or another state, confirm your voter registration, find deadlines and apply to send mail-in ballots.

There is also a step-by-step guide to filling out the voter registration form, the pros and cons of registering on campus versus elsewhere, instructions for military students and students studying abroad as well as non-partisan voter guides, he said.

Students can also register during course scheduling through a pop-up confirmation screen, a new feature on LionPath, according to Balliett, or visit PSU Votes tables in the HUB-Robeson Center up until Oct. 24 at 4 p.m., where he said PSU Votes volunteers will ensure registration will be delivered to the elections office on time.

Students can contact their county elections office to confirm their registration, or check on USA.gov.

One common “misconception” among students Balliett said he hopes to dispel is the assumption that “once a person is registered, they’re “always registered.”

“Every time you change your address, you need to re-register –– so if you move from on campus to off campus,” he said. “Unfortunately, students will sometimes show up to a polling place and discover that they're at the wrong place and their registration hasn't been changed and then they are not eligible to vote.”

Students must also re-register if their legal name or political party changes.

How to vote through mail

Another misconception, Balliett said, is that any mail-in voting ballot can go into any drop-off box.

“Only ballots for Centre County — if you're registered in Centre County and voting in Centre County — can be received in that box, not other counties in Pennsylvania and definitely not out-of-state ballots,” Balliett said. “It would delay a ballot being received by a week or more.”

There is one drop off ballot in the HUB and several in downtown State College, according to Balliett. Out-of-state ballots and ballots for other counties must be mailed in.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, Balliett said, meaning those sending in mail-in-ballots should do so “several days” before the deadline.

“Anyone who fills out a mail-in ballot for Pennsylvania –– if anything is incorrect or missing, that ballot will not be counted,” Balliett said. “Students have to follow the directions exactly in terms of signatures, dates [and] putting the privacy envelope in the right envelope.”

Balliett said those voting by mail should visit the designated tab on the PSU Votes website for specific guidance.

Where to vote in person

Polling places will be available in the HUB on Nov. 8 for on campus students. For those living off campus, they must check their voter ID card or online registration to find their polling place, or contact their local elections office.

Online registration and designated polling places.

