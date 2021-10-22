A story published Oct. 3, 2021 headlined “‘Untimely Warning’ protest hosted by Students Against Sexist Violence calls for change at Penn State” contained quotes later discovered not to be from the sources identified. The story has been removed from The Daily Collegian’s website for the inaccuracy and the reporter has been removed from The Daily Collegian staff. False quotes do not represent The Daily Collegian’s values or our journalistic standards. We deeply apologize for the error.

The Daily Collegian is investigating more stories created by the reporter to confirm all previous sources and quotes used are true.