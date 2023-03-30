In 1935, Joe Humphreys’ 6-year-old hands held a $7.50 fishing rod for the first time. Eighty-eight years later, Humphreys continues to pursue his lifelong fly fishing career — with a Penn State fly-fishing program in his name.

Humphreys, 94, is a renowned fly fisherman as well as former Penn State professor, alumnus and former wrestler.

On a dark, early morning in May 1935, Humphreys and his father walked down a road that no longer exists to a creek to celebrate the first day of trout season.

Standing on a little island in the water, Humphreys cast that same fishing rod, felt some tugs and pulled an 8-inch brown trout that flew over his head.

The trout came home with him that day, and his mother made him one of his favorite go-to meals today: a trout sandwich.

“It’s the best sandwich I’ve ever had in my whole life. I haven’t had a sandwich that good since,” Humphreys said.

That was the beginning of a lifelong fishing career. After his first catch, he continued fishing throughout elementary and high school.

As a child in the summers, Humphreys would pack peanut butter sandwiches, a box of flies and a fly rod before pedaling on his bicycle to Thompson Run every day.

When summer ended, he would bring his fly rod to school with him and bike as fast as possible to fish.

“I was so bitten by the fishing bug that all I wanted to do was fish,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys began fly-fishing after witnessing “the mystique of fly-fishing” at Fisherman’s Paradise in Spring Creek in 1943.

Fisherman’s Paradise was one of the first and only fly-fishing projects in the U.S. that attracted big name fishermen from all over the world.

Humphreys’ fly-fishing career started in Pennsylvania but has taken him all over the world to places like Finland, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Wales. He also competed with the U.S. Fly Fishing Team in World Championships in 1989, 1990 and 1992.

“My competition days are done. I’m 94. I just want to fish for enjoyment now,” Humphreys said.

Aside from his fishing career, Humphreys was also a dedicated wrestler for Penn State, earning him a spot in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Humphreys said his last Penn State wrestling match will forever bring a smile to his face.

After winning against Syracuse, Humphreys rose up from the mat with the referee raising his hand in the air. The packed stands of Rec Hall stood up and applauded.

“It was a great way to end my career,” Humphreys said.

Although his wrestling career ended then, he took all of the passion, intensity and lessons learned from wrestling into his teaching career.

He had been an assistant coach to head coach Bill Koll, who gave him a piece of advice that he has carried and taught his students.

“The basic fundamentals refined to perfection are your most advanced techniques,” Humphreys said.

The Penn State fly-fishing course was started by George Harvey in the 1930s, according to the course’s website.

According to Humphreys, it was mostly for professors and anyone at the university who wanted to learn something about fly-fishing, as it was a class with no credits.

In 1947, it became one of the first credited courses in the U.S., which helped it gain popularity through magazines.

At this point in time, Humphreys had been teaching angling, casting and fly-fishing classes at Bald Eagle Area High School in Bellefonte.

Humphreys recalled teaching his classes in the gymnasium for the students to practice their casting and then taking them across the road to the stream to put those techniques into action.

“George Harvey was watching all of this,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys considers Harvey his mentor since he had been one of Harvey’s students during his time at Penn State.

With his already vast knowledge on fishing, he served as an aide to Harvey during class to help students struggling with basic tying techniques.

The two began to fish together. They fished more and more until finally Harvey told Humphreys he should take over the Penn State course.

“He knew who I was. He was ready to have me take the class over for him,” Humphreys said.

In the 1980s, Humphreys hosted the first nationally televised fly-fishing program on ESPN. This brought massive attention toward the program, giving it a higher level of credibility.

Humphreys met his course successor, George Daniel, when Daniel was only 16 years old in a local fly shop.

After Daniel begged Humphreys and his wife, they finally took him out on the stream. There, Humphreys saw Daniel not only develop quickly, but grow in potential standing right next to him.

After that fishing trip in 1996, Humphreys took Daniel under his wing and started their mentor-mentee relationship.

When the time came, Humphreys approached the Penn State health and human development department with his request that Daniel take over the fly-fishing program.

“George is the man I want. He’s well-qualified. He’s highly intelligent. I want him to take the course,” Humphreys said.

George Daniel is now the current Penn State fly-fishing course instructor and director of the Joe Humphreys Fly Fishing Program.

Daniel said he’s been a “fly-fishing junkie” since he was 6 years old, and it only got stronger when he learned from Humphreys that it was a career he could pursue.

“Since then, I’ve just been working on becoming a better angler,” Daniel said.

Like Humphreys, Daniel has also competed and coached for the U.S. Fly Fishing Team in World Championships and has written books and articles on fishing.

Daniel considers Humphreys his idol, father figure and fly-fishing instructor.

“Joe has been so instrumental to me in my growth as an angler, person, teacher and just as a human being,” Daniel said.

When Daniel’s teaching the course, he said he cares that students remember two names — Harvey and Humphreys.

Currently, the fly-fishing course is split up into two classes: basic and advanced.

Both classes focus on exactly what Humphreys wanted.

“It’s just the fundamentals of fly-fishing and traditional fishing,” Daniel said.

The curriculum consists of casting principles, bugs, life cycles, tying, biology and entomology, with its purpose being mental wellness.

“Whether you’re working as a doctor or teacher, life gets complicated, and our job is to introduce one of the greatest leisure activities,” Daniel said

Gloria Humphreys, Joe’s wife of 57 years, died in 2014. Joe found love again at age 90 with his girlfriend, Tamara Conway.

In 2021, Conway and Joe met through the fly-fishing course and have bonded over it since.

"I think the stream is his fountain of youth when he fishes," Conway said.

In his front porch lies a big pond full of rainbow trout, and Spring Creek runs through his backyard. The house is full of memorabilia, which Conway compared to a “museum” of Joe’s life and fly-fishing career.

Joe works with the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing program to teach veterans fly-fishing, which hits very close to home for him, as he was enrolled in the Navy from 1948-52.

“Those soldiers have been through a hell of a lot of unhappiness, and fishing gives them an outlet and an escape,” Joe said.

Aside from veterans, Joe teaches children, too. Each May, Joe takes a bus load of fifth-graders to his beloved spot, Fisherman’s Paradise, to give casting lessons.

No matter the type of class, beginner or advanced, Joe continues to focus on the small details.

“I still have that excitement I had as a child when I fish.”

