The State College Police Department arrested three Penn State students on Tuesday after they allegedly assaulted a man and left him hospitalized on East Beaver Avenue in November, according to a criminal complaint.

Valentino Scarpone and Keith Onimus were observed “striking and kicking” the man several times in the head and torso areas, according to a criminal complaint. Joseph Keffer also did "strike" the man in the head and torso area, the complaint said.

Both Scarpone and Onimus were charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor simple assault, a summary charge for disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court documents.

Keffer was charged with one count of misdemeanor simple assault and one summary count each of disorderly conduct and harassment.

The State College Police Department responded to a “fight in progress” at 100 block of E. Beaver Ave. on Nov. 4, 2022, according to court documents. Upon arrival, nobody was located at the scene — a witness gave a description of the man allegedly being struck, who was found near the Lion’s Den bar.

The man said a “verbal argument” took place between him and “approximately five” individuals over the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game played the night before, according to court documents.

The argument then escalated to the man being “jumped” by the group, the complaint said.

The suspects were identified after the man said the group left Champs Downtown prior to the altercation, which led to the search of security footage from Champs Downtown and State College Borough cameras — which revealed the alleged suspects and the physical altercation that took place.

Camera footage showed that throughout the incident, Scarpone and Onimus had opportunities to separate from the altercation but continued to “physically re-engage” the victim, the complaint said.

The man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment and suffered "several" injuries to his body, the complaint said. He also had swelling and discoloration around his left eye, jaw pain and a facial contusion.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in an email that all three students are currently enrolled. They're all scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 15 in Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman's office.

