The 3/20 Coalition released a statement regarding the physical assault of a Black Penn State professor by Robert Wahl, Penn State adjunct lecturer of sociology and criminology, in the Willard Building.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Penn State University Police and Public Safety responded to a report of physical assault at the Willard Building, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

Bystanders in the building during the time of the incident allegedly heard a man yelling “help me” in the area separating the Willard Building and the new Bellisario Media Center. A man was allegedly lying on the floor when another man walked away from him, witnesses said.

According to Powers, the victim was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation.

In an email sent to faculty members in the African Studies program, Interim Director of African Studies Sinfree Makoni alleged the victim was "racially attacked" by Wahl for "not wearing his mask properly."

The 3/20 Coalition said in a statement it “condemns the tepid, inadequate response of both the university and the local policing infrastructure to this racist attack.”

The 3/20 Coalition said it believes there should be “no tolerance for white supremacist violence” in the Penn State and State College community.

Despite the university’s claims to “its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion,” the 3/20 Coalition Secretary Melanie Morrison said the commitments are “performative and hollow if the university is unwilling to adequately punish anti-Black and racist actions and keep racist abusers off its own payroll.”

The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The concluding statement from the 3/20 Coalition said it does not think the university will not be “free from white supremecist violence” until Penn State stops “employing abusive racists.”

