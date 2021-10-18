Penn State’s Homecoming Week will be held from Oct. 17-23 with scheduled events celebrating Penn State pride and tradition — all of which will conclude with the Homecoming parade on Friday and football game against Illinois on Saturday.

On Oct. 17, Homecoming Week festivities began with Homecoming Golf Outing on Penn State Golf Courses and the Homecoming x SPA Concert featuring singer Betty Who in the Alumni Hall of the HUB-Robeson Center, according to a release.

Allen Street Jam — an event filled with food, games and live music — will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 1-7 p.m. on Allen Street between Beaver and College avenues.

The Past to Present event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the HUB-Robeson Center, and it will entail a living history museum.

The Best of Penn State Carnival is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday on the HUB lawn. The event will entail carnival-themed activities and games, the release said.

The For the Glory Talent Show will also be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event will be held in the Alumni Hall of the HUB and will showcase talents held by organizations and individuals.

The yearly PRCC POC Pep Rally, which is coordinated by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the HUB Monumental Staircase.

Then, at 8 p.m. on Thursday is the Opulence x Homecoming Drag Show at 3 Dots Downtown, and tickets cost $5 at the door.

On Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. is the Alumni Ice Cream Social, which will be held at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and include Berkey Creamery ice cream and music by the Alumni Blue Band.

Registration is free, but required, for the Alumni Ice Cream Social.

The Homecoming Parade will occur on Friday at 6 p.m. through downtown State College and across campus, including a wide-range of university organizations.

Later that night on Friday, Oct. 22, is the Guard the Lion Shrine event, which will last from 7:30-10 p.m.

The Guard the Lion Shrine event is a yearly Homecoming tradition where members of Penn State’s Army ROTC program stand guard protecting the shrine. There will be free food, games, activities and giveaways offered. The Blue Band Drumline will be the live entertainment and Sue Paterno will be the guest speaker.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, a Tailgate Competition will occur from 8-11 a.m. in the Tailgate Fields before the football game.

The tailgates will be judged on six categories — Best Food, Most Creative, Most Penn State Spirit, Best Overall, ‘Nittany Newcomer’ and Best Student Organization, the release said.

Homecoming Week will end with the Homecoming Football Game against Illinois Fighting Illini, which is set to begin at noon in Beaver Stadium, according to the release.

