ALDI Grocery Stores will open a new location on 1790 N. Atherton St. in State College, on Oct. 28, according to a release.

The location will be the first store to open in the Patton Crossing development, a commercial and residential center encompassing around 30 acres with over 159,000 square feet of building space for stores and hotels, according to Bennett Williams Commercial.

Once open, the store will be more than 20,000 square feet.

ALDI Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R. Perry said the store is “on track” to open Oct. 28.

