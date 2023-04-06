For 136 years, The Daily Collegian has served as Penn State’s independent, student-run newspaper — reporting and capturing student life, showcasing various perspectives and documenting history.

Initially, the newspaper started as The Free Lance, printing once a month to be distributed to the Penn State community. Now, the Collegian operates on a 24/7 news cycle, printing weekly and digitally posting every day.

As archived in the Penn State University Libraries, the newspaper was born on April 1, 1887, under the editor William Fisher.

In the first issue, staff members outlined the plans for The Free Lance, stating they were “prepared to face the competing world.”

“Nevertheless, it shall be our aim to sedulously represent to our readers the status of our college, an institution which enjoys, against a sometimes faulted past, a prosperous present and the assurance of a most successful future.” For the past 136 years, the Collegian has reported on various historical events at the university, and the following timeline highlights just a few notable events covered by the Collegian.

1917: ROTC forms for World War I preparations

Amid World War I, Penn State instated programs focused on war training — establishing the Students' Army Training Corps, later named the ROTC, according to the Penn State Collegian.

Weeks after the training program began, hundreds of Penn State trainees were sent to training camps in Fort Niagara and Madison Barracks.

1930: The rebuilding of Old Main

After discovering the unsound construction of Old Main in the 1920s, the university prepared to rebuild it in 1930.

On Jan. 7, 1930, the Penn State Collegian reported university officials laid the cornerstone for Old Main.

1942: The Nittany Lion

The Class of 1940’s gift was unveiled as the Nittany Lion shrine, sculpted by Heinz Warneke.

William Engel, former editor of the Collegian from 1939-40, presented the class gift in front of Rec Hall in October 1942.

1942: World War II impacts education

At the beginning of the spring semester, the university announced it would shorten the semester by four weeks to account for the war emergency, ultimately incorporating a trimester system.

In January, the U.S. Navy began training student applicants aged 20-26 to become officers.

The Navy sought 15,000 students for the aviation branch, 7,000 seniors and 7,000 juniors as Naval Reserve deck and engineering officers, according to Collegian reporting.

Due to the changes at Penn State from the war, the university held its first-ever Town Hall, allowing students to inquire about war effects.

One column anonymously published in the Jan. 17 issue said, “Our fate as individuals will be that of the nation as a whole; Penn State students can not expect to continue their usual routine while the rest of the country sacrifices in the fight for a common goal [...] The blame lies within the situation and, as that can’t be changed, it must be accepted and its consequences must be accepted. There is nothing else to do.”

1955: The HUB opening and the naming of University Park

After two years of construction, the new $2.9 million building — called the “finest union building in the East” — was completed before the Penn State centennial events.

The original Hetzel Union Building contained a “television viewing lounge, a card room, a game room, offices for activity groups, five dining rooms, the Penn State book exchange, an assembly hall, an art gallery, a reading room, a music studio, a ballroom, public telephones and other facilities,” according to Collegian archives in January 1955. The official opening of the HUB coincided with Penn State’s 100th anniversary.

Nearly two weeks before the university’s centennial on Feb. 22, 1955, the public information department announced the campus’s destination would officially become University Park, Pennsylvania.

1960: Ugly men compete for the title

“Attention all ugly men!!!”

The Collegian’s coverage extended to the annual “Ugly Man Contest” hosted by Alpha Phi Omega, as well.

The contest allowed greek life and independent organizations to enter contestants to be turned into “monsters.” The proceeds of the event went into Penn State’s Student Government Association fund for expanding the HUB.

Students paid “a penny a vote” for their favorite monsters. The competition was an event covered by the Collegian every year.

1970: Vietnam War protests turn to ‘riots’

On April 15, 1970, hundreds of protesters began a Moratorium march that escalated into a “free-swinging riot” that left 18 state troopers injured, seven students expelled, five students suspended and 19 on probation.

The march turned into a daylong sit-in as nearly 1,000 students called for action from the university — chanting and carrying signs that read “Power to the people,” “Off the pigs” and “Free Bobby, Free Huey, Free the Panther 21.”

Political science assistant professor James Petras spoke out against the United States’ participation in the Vietnam War, protesting “military sponsored research” conducted at the university.

“The U.S. cannot and will not defeat the Vietnamese people,” Petras said at the rally. “The time has come to put an end to this kind of nonsense.”

1973: Affirmative Action Office opens

The Penn State Affirmative Action Office first opened its doors on Jan. 8, 1973, in 130 Willard.

According to Collegian reporting, the office was opened to ensure Penn State’s compliance with Executive Order 11246, which required employers to recruit qualified individuals, women and people of color — forbidding previous discriminatory actions.

“Our first task is to sit down, set our goals and move from there,” Affirmative Action Officer Patricia Farrell said in 1973.

Five days after the establishment of the office, Farrell said to the Collegian that the office’s first goal was “to work for the point where [they] can shut [themselves] down, where there is no need for the office.”

1976: ‘Two Hundred Years is Enough’

As Penn State celebrated its bicentennial, other community members used it as a reason to protest for equal rights.

In March, “supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment” headed to College Avenue to protest for women’s rights, emphasizing the theme “Two Hundred Years is Enough.”

Chants of “Equal rights, equal pay. Ratify the ERA” and “Women unite, stand up and fight. ERA is our right” filled downtown State College.

“The more they see and hear about it, the more they’ll support it,” Gloria Sackman-Reed, president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Organization for Women, said to The Daily Collegian.

1983: Penn State’s Sugar Bowl win

The Nittany Lions defeated the Bulldogs in the 49th annual Sugar Bowl.

Penn State captured its first national championship title after downing Georgia — a team that was top-ranked at the time.

“I have a great squad and a great group of young people,” former head coach Joe Paterno said after winning the title. “They just seem to have that little chemistry. I think this is the best football team I’ve ever had.”

The team would go on to win the title again in 1986.

1988: Penn State’s ‘indifference to minority concerns’

A 15-hour sit-in protest in the Telecommunications Building led to the arrest of 88 individuals in April 1988.

The protesters attempted to hold the university accountable for its “indifference to minority concerns.”

“As soon as we leave the building, the university’s commitment is over,” former Black Caucus President Darryl King said at the time of the protest.

The charges were later dropped when the university set up meetings with the organizers of the protest, known as the Concerned African-Americans at Penn State.

1990: Entering the Big Ten

Headlining the June 7, 1990, issue of the Collegian was the news of Penn State joining the Big Ten.

Reporters Marc Harkness and Terry Hess reported on the implications of the university joining the conference.

Notably, the reporting highlighted Penn State football’s future eligibility for the Rose Bowl, though the revenue-producing sports wouldn’t join the conference officially until 1993.

1996: The HUB lawn shooting

A Penn State student died after being shot on the HUB-Robeson Center’s lawn by State College resident Jillian Robbins.

On Sept. 17, 1996, Robbins opened fire with a high-power military rifle.

1999: The Willard Preacher unable to preach

Prior to August, Gary Cattell, also known as the “Willard Preacher,” was unable to preach on the steps of the Willard Building after the university revised Policy AD51.

The policy initially designated only certain areas of campus as “free-speech zones” — the Willard steps were excluded. The university revised certain aspects of the policy, which now states that free speech is allowed on any outdoor areas of campus.

According to an editorial opinion published in the Aug. 3, 1999, issue, The Daily Collegian Board of Editors welcomed Cattell back and emphasized how “free speech is a vital part of campus life.”

2011-2013: The conviction of Jerry Sandusky

Former Penn State linebacker coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing several young boys he met through his charity, The Second Mile.

Though the allegations stemmed across his career, the investigation into Sandusky was revealed after Penn State 2008 graduate Sara Ganim broke the story as a reporter for The Patriot-News.

Sandusky was eventually found guilty of 45 out of 48 counts of child sexual abuse brought against him.

2017: The death of Timothy Piazza

Penn State student Tim Piazza died during a rushing event for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

On Feb. 2, 2017, Piazza and other pledges participated in “the gauntlet,” a drinking-based obstacle course utilized in BTP's hazing ritual. During the initiation ceremony, Piazza reportedly consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell 15 feet head-first down the stairs to the fraternity’s basement.

Piazza died due to a fractured skull and lacerated spleen. The court cases regarding Piazza’s death are ongoing.

Since 2017, changes were made within Penn State’s Interfraternity Council as well, including the creation of vice president of health and safety, lengthened new member processes and an establishment of guidelines and structuring of the Standards of Excellence.



2019: Osaze Osagie’s death

State College resident Osaze Osagie was shot and killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019.

Three SCPD officers responded to a mental health warrant. One officer fatally shot Osagie, sparking protests and rallies for years to follow.

2021: Neeli Bendapudi election

On Dec. 9, 2021, Neeli Bendapudi was elected as Penn State’s first woman and person of color president. Bendapudi is the 19th president of the university.

Bendapudi began her tenure May 9, 2022, which will last through June 30, 2027.

