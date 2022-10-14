The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop, which recently opened on South Allen Street, is currently having an “extended soft opening.” Owner Andrew Aschwanden said a grand opening is currently in the works.

The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Aschwanden said he spent a lot of time in bookstores while he was in college. He decided to open The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop to “spread that joy.”

“It’s right next to the university, so students are able to enjoy it,” Aschwanden said. “It’s also connected enough to the community that you get community members also coming in to enjoy it.”

Aschwanden said The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop caters to all readers, adding that “anything that can be found at a bookstore” can be found on the shelves of his store.

New books are brought in on a weekly basis, according to Aschwanden.

Literary genres that can be found at this bookshop include fiction, nonfiction, history, social science, philosophy, poetry and drama, according to Aschwanden. There is also a children's section with picture books and chapter books.

Aschwanden said he’s working to ensure that customers can find “interesting stuff that resonates with them, speaks to them and represents them.”

According to Aschwanden, the young adult section has been the most popular amongst customers, with Colleen Hoover in particular being a top-selling author.

“There is also some pretty obscure stuff, which I find interesting and fun, that I thought might sit on the shelves for a while, but has gone off the shelves really quickly,” he said.

A “bargain bookcase” can also be found at The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop. The bookcase features “new books at significantly discounted prices.”

Aschwanden also dedicated an area of the shop to stationery and writing tools.

“It’s not only a great place to find a story that everyone can relate to, but they can come and create their own stories,” Aschwanden said.

In the future, Aschwanden said he is hoping to have community events such as author Q&As, writing sessions and storytelling workshops at the bookstore.

“I hope to connect further with the community by doing book fairs and helping at local schools,” Aschwanden said. “I also hope to connect with other literary organizations and bookstores in the community to amplify the literary scene in State College.”

Aschwanden said visitors can expect a space where they can “relax and search for their next great read” in a “peaceful and safe area.”

Community member and Penn State Bookstore employee Kayley Holdridge said she has been to The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop several times since it opened and described the shop as “cozy.”

Her most recent purchase was a young adult murder mystery called “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger.

Holdridge described the prices and selection of books as “excellent.”

“I think it’s nice to have an independent bookstore that has newer stuff. I love [Webster’s Bookstore Cafe], but you’re not going to Webster’s to find something specific, you’re going to be surprised,” Holdridge said. “With this one, you can go in and expect a good selection of new and popular stuff.”

Olivia Garzaron described the bookstore as “welcoming” and said she has visited twice since it opened. She bought a memoir called “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls.

Garzaron (sophomore-industrial engineering) said she likes the vibe and noted the “really nice” decorations and the area inside where visitors can sit and read.

Garzaron said it’s “more special” to visit The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop in comparison to the bookstore on campus because it provides a different experience.

“I actually made an account [with the bookstore] because once you spend $100, you get some money off,” Garzaron said. “I definitely see myself going back and getting a new book.”

