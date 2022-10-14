Payton Linnehan’s return has been valuable for Penn State women’s soccer with its 3-0 victory over Wisconsin to prove it.

“She’s a difference-maker,” head coach Erica Dambach said.

Linnehan scored Penn State’s second goal of the game.

“I haven’t scored in a while, so it felt really good,” she said.

Dambach also noted how Wisconsin has been “playing some different systems” and how she and her team weren’t sure what formation and strategy the Badgers would employ.

