As Penn State’s game against Indiana approaches, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle start by addressing the buzz surrounding the future of the starting quarterback position.

The two analyze a change in discourse from James Franklin and what this might mean for Drew Allar for the remainder of the season.

Ralph and Engle give a quick overview of the upcoming matchup against Indiana and each of their score predictions for the game.

