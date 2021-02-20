You are the owner of this article.
Why do the 2021 THON Captains participate in THON? | Part 3

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

In the last video of the 2021 THON Captain series, the captains discuss what they hope people take away at the end of the 46-hour dance marathon. 

The captains emphasized continuing their support of the Four Diamonds family and Penn State community even though THON 2021 is virtual.

