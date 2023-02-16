 Skip to main content
Why do captains participate in THON? | THON Captain Series Part 3

Video by Sophia Montanye and Carson Schultz | The Daily Collegian

As one of the largest events of the year for Penn State, there are many reasons why people come out and show their support for THON.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

In the last installment of the 2023 THON Captain Series, several individuals share how THON has made an impact on their life and why they choose to stay involved and active in the organization.

