What went into preparing THON 2023 | THON Captain Series Part 2

Video by Sophia Montanye and Carson Schultz | The Daily Collegian

With THON Weekend now upon us, it’s difficult not to reflect on all of the effort taken to put the 46-hour event together.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

In the second episode of the series, several THON captains share how their year-long committee efforts contributed to the organization of THON 2023.

