United Sports hosts basketball season with Special Olympics Club at Penn State

The Special Olympics Club at Penn State hosts a variety of sports per season for Centre County Special Olympics athletes.
This winter, the Special Olympics Club joined with Unified Sports and Centre County Special Olympics to host a basketball season for its athletes. The organization will soon be transitioning to its track and field and soccer season.
United Sports Coordinator Diane Baldwin expresses her joy working with the organization and seeing athletes enjoy sports they’ve never tried before.
WATCH MORE
The Bike Den officially opened in August 2021.