Tunes from the Newsroom | Kristen Nodell

Tunes from the Newsroom is a series showcasing local artists in the Penn State and State College community.

When Kristen Nodell was growing up, music was “always around” — she even taught herself to play guitar. 

Now, Nodell (senior-film production) is a founding member of The Women’s National Hockey League. The band released its first EP “We’re Young, We’re Hot, We’re Best Friends” in 2020. 

“I love getting up on a stage and just being silly and having fun,” Nodell said. 

Listen to The Women’s National Hockey League on Spotify.

Follow The Women's National Hockey League on Instagram at @wnhltheband.

Jade Campos, Jessica Cook, Jeremiah Hassel, Rebecca Marcinko and Ben McClary contributed to this production.

