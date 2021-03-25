Tunes from the Newsroom | Kristen Nodell

When Kristen Nodell was growing up, music was “always around” — she even taught herself to play guitar.
Now, Nodell (senior-film production) is a founding member of The Women’s National Hockey League. The band released its first EP “We’re Young, We’re Hot, We’re Best Friends” in 2020.
“I love getting up on a stage and just being silly and having fun,” Nodell said.
Jade Campos, Jessica Cook, Jeremiah Hassel, Rebecca Marcinko and Ben McClary contributed to this production.