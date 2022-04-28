‘True pleasure comes from the mind’ | Community members share personal experiences from the Bhakti Yoga Center

The Bhakti Yoga Center has been serving the State College community since its opening in 2021. The downtown studio’s services include yoga courses, wellness checks and meditation sessions.

Attendees of the yoga center claim their practices go beyond the physical aspect, and allow them to also have spiritual experiences.

Penn State senior Jack Smith said Bhakti Yoga is “the science of disconnecting your senses” and “not relying on the senses.” This allows for participants to have a heightened experience upon their visit to the yoga center, according to Smith.

WATCH MORE

Local organizations collaborate for weekly 'Out of the Closet' clothing drive 3 Dots Downtown is working in collaboration with Centre LGBTQA Support Network to create a l…