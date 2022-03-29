Travel restrictions have extended an international student’s stay in State College post-graduation

Penn State alumna Joycee Jiang has remained in State College a year after her graduation due to travel restrictions established by her home country of China.

Jiang describes how difficult and expensive the process has been trying to find her way back home under these new international policies.

She expresses frustration in trying to find proper housing contracts as well as the uncertainty of when she can expect to return to China.

Jiang adds that since graduation, she has been involved with theatre productions in the area. She expresses gratitude for how the theatre community has supported her over the past year.

