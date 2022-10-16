 Skip to main content
THON promotes all-year fundraising efforts beginning with 2022 5K event

Video by Nick Eickhoff | The Daily Collegian

To kick off its year-long fundraising efforts, Penn State THON hosted its annual 5K run for students and community members.

The course took runners all through campus, returning them to where they started at the Bryce Jordan Center for after-run festivities.

According to THON Special Events 5K Captain Frank Schoepfer, over 3,000 people signed up for the run, the most attendees ever for this specific event.

