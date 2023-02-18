 Skip to main content
THON Dancers spend their time gliding down “Slides of Strength”

Video by Sophia Montanye | The Daily Collegian

As the hours into THON grow to double digits, dancers are beginning to feel some of the weight of standing for so long. To ease some of that discomfort, they took to THON's annual “Slides of Strength” for a quick refresher and massage.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

