'Things were getting out of hand very [quickly]' | Students protest outside Uncensored America event

Video by Nick Eickhoff | The Daily Collegian

Crowds of Penn State students gathered outside of the Thomas Building to protest an event hosted by Uncensored America on Monday night.

As tensions rose between police and protestors, the event was canceled due to the “threat of escalating violence,” according to Penn State University Police.

The event was scheduled to host Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein. Several students voiced their opinion on the speakers and surrounding protest.

