Successful turnovers assist the Nittany Lions in their victory against Central Michigan

The Nittany Lions gained a fourth victory in their 2022 season against Central Michigan, defeating the Chippewas 33-14. Penn State’s victory owed some of its success to the multiple turnovers executed in the game.

Cornerback Kalen King shares how the team’s goal-focus on turnovers has proven to be fruitful in its performance on the field.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs builds on this sentiment, stating that being able to execute these “game-changing” plays has been beneficial for the Nittany Lions.

