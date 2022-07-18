Street painting brings State College roads to life at Arts Fest 2022

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts held a number of fun activities for guests, one of which was street painting.

The “Little Art Alley” was open to all visitors who could paint their own miniature square for $5.

Next to the smaller alley were larger blocked-off squares where chosen artists painted large images.

Street painting at Arts Fest first began in 1999 and has continued to be held annually, with the exception of the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

