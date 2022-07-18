 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Street painting brings State College roads to life at Arts Fest 2022

Video by Collegian Staff | The Daily Collegian

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts held a number of fun activities for guests, one of which was street painting.

The “Little Art Alley” was open to all visitors who could paint their own miniature square for $5.

Next to the smaller alley were larger blocked-off squares where chosen artists painted large images.

Street painting at Arts Fest first began in 1999 and has continued to be held annually, with the exception of the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags