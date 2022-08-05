State College's 3/20 Coalition holds birthday celebration in honor of Osaze Osagie

The 3/20 Coalition held a “would’ve-been” birthday celebration for Osaze Osagie on Tuesday at 3 Dots Downtown.

The event saw numerous community members, including State College Mayor Ezra Nanes, come out to show their respect for Osagie and his mother Iyunolu.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

