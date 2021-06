Community members met in downtown State College to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.

The State College chapter of the NAACP hosted the 2021 Juneteenth celebration, an event that included poem readings and live music alongside other performances.

The celebration was part of a weekend full of festivities in State College that began on Friday and are set to end Sunday.

