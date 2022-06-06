Special Olympics Pennsylvania returns to Penn State's campus for in-person Summer Games 2022

Penn State hosted the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games 2022 from June 2-4. Athletes from all across the state came to University Park to compete in a variety of sports, including tennis, softball and basketball.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania previously hosted its last two Summer Games virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year marked the return of the in-person games, much to the athletes, volunteers and coaches’ delight.
WATCH MORE
In June 2019, members of the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State joined together …