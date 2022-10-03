Sights and Sounds from St. Andrew's Annual Blessing of the Animals in State College

Members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College came together Sunday for the Annual Blessing of the Animals.
Attendees brought their personal pets to the service to be blessed by a clergyman.
The Annual Blessing of the Animals is an international Roman Catholic holiday meant to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day. St. Francis is known in the Christian faith as a patron saint of animals and the environment.
WATCH MORE
Centre County PAWS, an animal shelter in State College, allows for its animals to be fostere…