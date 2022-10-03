 Skip to main content
Sights and Sounds from St. Andrew's Annual Blessing of the Animals in State College

Video by Daniella Carbone | The Daily Collegian

Members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College came together Sunday for the Annual Blessing of the Animals.

Attendees brought their personal pets to the service to be blessed by a clergyman.

The Annual Blessing of the Animals is an international Roman Catholic holiday meant to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day. St. Francis is known in the Christian faith as a patron saint of animals and the environment.

