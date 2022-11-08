 Skip to main content
Shrewsberry welcomes offensive variety in Penn State basketball’s season opener thanks to Pickett, Funk

Video by Alex Osman | The Daily Collegian

Micah Shrewsberry is glad to see a variety in offensive playmakers thanks to Jalen Pickett’s offseason preparation and the addition of Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk.

Funk scored 22 points in Penn State’s 93-68 victory over the Winthrop Eagles. Shrewsberry noted that Funk’s addition opens up opportunities for others, including fellow transfer Camren Wynter.

Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions also made a program-record 18 3-pointers.

